Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar, and upper regions of the country including Swat on Thursday.

According to initial reports, tremors were felt in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Swat district. Additionally, tremors were also felt in the cities of Muzaffarabad, Lower Dir, and Malakand.

According to the earthquake monitoring center, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the richter scale, with a depth of 130 kilometers underground, and the epicenter was in the region of the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Due to the earthquake, people came out of their homes and continued to recite prayers.

Currently, no information about any loss of life or property damage due to the earthquake has been received.