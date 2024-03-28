Economic crisis

Almost all of the country’s economists have been pub­licly stating for a long time that Pakistan’s economy is entering a disastrous phase. Unfortunately, none of the previous governments undertook economic reforms to halt and reverse the decline of the economy. The ever-rising circular debt has now exceeded 5 trillion rupees. Skyrocketing inflation is at around 30% year-on-year. The annual losses of state-owned commercial companies amount­ed to 700 billion rupees in the fis­cal year 2022. Additionally, elec­tricity theft amounts to billions of rupees annually. Many other economic ills plague the country, all of which need to be addressed with an economic reform agenda and its strict implementation to save the economy, which is now on the brink of collapse.

I had hoped that the new govern­ment led by Prime Minister Mr She­hbaz Sharif would present an eco­nomic reform agenda to address the ailing economy soon after the new federal cabinet was sworn in, as Mr Shehbaz Sharif is known for his prompt actions. However, I was disappointed to watch his ad­dress to the newly sworn-in cabi­net, in which he only reiterated his concerns over the aforementioned serious economic problems faced by the country but failed to men­tion any reforms to fix the econo­my. As an observer of the econo­my, I believe that any further delay in formulating and implementing an economic reform agenda will cause serious problems for Paki­stan in the future.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Qatar.