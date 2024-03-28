ECP issues final list of candidates for Senate election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a final list of candidates for upcoming Senate elections to be held on April 2.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan declared victories of seven Senate candidates on general seats including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Talal Chaudhry elected unopposed.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi of the ruling coalition has also been elected.

Sunni Ittehad Council’s Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas have been elected on the Senate’s general seats.

Now the elections will only be held on five seats from Punjab including two technocrat seats, two women-reserved seats and one minority seat.

The polling for Senate elections on vacant seats of the house will be held on April 02 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures.

The list features Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt, who secured tickets from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Faiza Malik representing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Sanam Javed nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the Senate seats in Punjab.

Yesterday, the talks between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over women’s seats in the upcoming Senate election has reached a deadlock.

PPP candidate for the women’s seat Faiza Malik has refused to withdraw from the election as the former ruling coalition parties were at a standstill over the seat adjustment in the Punjab Senate election.