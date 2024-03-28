Thursday, March 28, 2024
Eight of a family perish as vehicle plunges into ravine in Buner

Eight of a family perish as vehicle plunges into ravine in Buner
Web Desk
10:43 PM | March 28, 2024
Eight members of a family, including women and children, were killed when a vehicle, in which they were travelling, plunged into a deep ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner, police confirmed Thursday.

The ill-fated family was heading to Shahi village when they met with the accident near Chagharzai Pandhir, area of Buner, the officials added.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scheme. “Bodies of the deceased are being shifted to Daggar Hospital [for medicolegal formalities].

“All the [eight] deceased belonged to the same family,” the police added.

Cause of the tragic accident was yet to be ascertain.

Earlier this month, two persons were killed when a truck plunged into a ravine in the Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan, police officials said.

The loaded truck was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when its driver lost control on steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which, it fell into the ravine.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced Naeem Jan and Tahir Jan, both residents of Charsadda, dead.

According to police, the bodies were dispatched to the Charsadda through ambulances.

