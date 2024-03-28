English dominance

I am writing to highlight the profound impact of the English language on socio-economic disparities in Pakistan. Despite the nation’s linguistic diversity, English reigns supreme as a symbol of privilege and opportunity. Originating as the language of colonial rulers, English has entrenched itself as a prerequisite for success in higher education, judiciary, major industries, and governmental and private sectors, perpetuating the socio-economic divide.
In Pakistan’s post-colonial landscape, English serves as a potent political and economic tool wielded by the privileged elite to maintain dominance. The elite’s control over quality education perpetuates a cycle of exclusion. Access to private English-medium schools facilitates inclusion into influential circles, while those lacking proficiency in English face marginalisation and are denied broader opportunities for advancement.
Recognising the paramount importance of English, middle-class parents aspire to enrol their children in English-medium schools, viewing proficiency in the language as a pathway to a brighter future. Schools play a pivotal role in shaping societal norms and values, with the adoption of English as the medium of instruction cementing its status as a cultural capital. As Pakistan grapples with the dominance of English, educators and policymakers must critically assess its value and implications, ensuring equitable access to quality English education to prevent it from becoming a barrier to social inclusion and equitable opportunities.
