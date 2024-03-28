Expert for uniform duties on tobacco to control health costs

ISLAMABAD - Founding chairman of the School of Sociology at Quaid-i-Azam University and the head of Zaman Research Center, Prof Muhammad Zaman, on Wednesday stressed the need to pay heed on recommendations of international calls regarding tobacco tax reforms.
This is to be mentioned here that IMF has recently suggested the government of Pakistan to go for uniform duties on local as well as foreign cigarettes to increase the volume of its annual taxes.
The report titled ‘Pakistan - Tax Policy Diagnostic and Reform Option’ emphasizes the need for single tier taxation on both foreign and domestic cigarette manufacturers in Pakistan. It further suggested that recent tax increases on cigarettes have resulted in a decrease in smoking rate by 20 to 25%.
“The importance of aligning cigarette taxes with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) is need of the hour,” Prof. Zaman said in a statement while supporting the IMF’s recommendations.
It is estimated that approximately 8 per cent of Pakistan’s population are smokers, making Pakistan one of the country’s most susceptible to the negative effects of cigarette consumption.
The academician emphasized that protecting public health should be a priority for policymakers and implementing the IMF’s proposed tax measures on tobacco products can help reduce the mortality and morbidity associated with smoking.
He also called for increased research and advocacy efforts to address the social implications of smoking.