Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Faridullah to undergo surgery in Lahore today

All expenses related to the surgery are being covered by the Pakistan Football Federation

Faridullah to undergo surgery in Lahore today
Web Sports Desk
2:50 PM | March 28, 2024
Sports

The forward for the Pakistan Football National Team is set to undergo surgery today in Lahore. He sustained an injury during the Pakistan-Jordan match on March 26, 2024.

In the 33rd minute of the match, Faridullah suffered a significant injury resulting in a broken collar bone. Upon his arrival in Pakistan, immediate medical attention was provided, and he was swiftly shifted from the airport to the hospital for necessary treatment.

The Pakistan Football Federation is fully supporting Faridullah during his recovery process, and all expenses related to the surgery are also being covered by the Pakistan Football Federation.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024