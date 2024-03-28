Faridullah to undergo surgery in Lahore today

The forward for the Pakistan Football National Team is set to undergo surgery today in Lahore. He sustained an injury during the Pakistan-Jordan match on March 26, 2024.

In the 33rd minute of the match, Faridullah suffered a significant injury resulting in a broken collar bone. Upon his arrival in Pakistan, immediate medical attention was provided, and he was swiftly shifted from the airport to the hospital for necessary treatment.

The Pakistan Football Federation is fully supporting Faridullah during his recovery process, and all expenses related to the surgery are also being covered by the Pakistan Football Federation.