Fazl plans anti-govt protests from April 25

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has announced to boycott the upcoming by-elections and decided to start a protest movement against the incumbent government.
In his video statement, JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that their party has rejected the results of February 8 elections.
He maintained that in 2018 elections people’s right to vote was robbed and same was repeated again in 2024 elections.
Recalling the recent elections, he once again criticised over the Election Commission of Pakistan and termed it as helpless and alleged that the results were sent to the commission by some institutions.
He said that the civil bureaucracy is being pursed by secret institutions and agencies which are interfering with the constitutional and legal powers given to the civilian hierarchy. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said today the High Court judges are saying that our affairs are being interfered with, we are being threatened, we cannot give justice to people under this pressure. He said on the other hand Khawaja Asif had unveiled that how institutions have interfered in electoral matters. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said this situation has supported the stance of JUI-F. No candidate of JUI-F will participate in the by-elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman explained. He said his party has decided not to accept the results of recent elections and rejected its results. “This Parliament is less representative of the people and more representative of the establishment”, he alleged. He said, “we have to go towards the people and have to take them into confidence as it is our duty to unite the public for their right to vote.” He said, our stance is very loud and clear and we have decided to move forward and we will start our movement from Balouchistan on April 25. He informed that as part of this movement, huge public gatherings would be arranged across the country and announced its schedule. Starting from District Pashin on April 25, the public rallies would be organised on May 2nd and May 9th at Karachi and Peshawar respectively. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said we will fight hard to make the country a real Islamic welfare and democratic state.