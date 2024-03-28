Fazl plans anti-govt protests from April 25

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has an­nounced to boycott the upcoming by-elections and decided to start a protest movement against the incumbent government.

In his video state­ment, JUI-F head Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman re­iterated that their party has rejected the results of February 8 elections.

He maintained that in 2018 elections people’s right to vote was robbed and same was repeated again in 2024 elections.

Recalling the recent elections, he once again criticised over the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan and termed it as helpless and alleged that the results were sent to the commission by some institutions.

He said that the civil bureaucracy is being pursed by secret insti­tutions and agencies which are interfering with the constitution­al and legal powers given to the civilian hierarchy. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said today the High Court judges are saying that our affairs are being interfered with, we are being threat­ened, we cannot give jus­tice to people under this pressure. He said on the other hand Khawaja Asif had unveiled that how in­stitutions have interfered in electoral matters. Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman said this situation has support­ed the stance of JUI-F. No candidate of JUI-F will par­ticipate in the by-elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman explained. He said his par­ty has decided not to ac­cept the results of recent elections and rejected its results. “This Parliament is less representative of the people and more repre­sentative of the establish­ment”, he alleged. He said, “we have to go towards the people and have to take them into confidence as it is our duty to unite the public for their right to vote.” He said, our stance is very loud and clear and we have decided to move forward and we will start our movement from Ba­louchistan on April 25. He informed that as part of this movement, huge pub­lic gatherings would be ar­ranged across the country and announced its sched­ule. Starting from District Pashin on April 25, the public rallies would be or­ganised on May 2nd and May 9th at Karachi and Pe­shawar respectively. Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman said we will fight hard to make the country a real Islam­ic welfare and democrat­ic state.