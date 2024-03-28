Festival of Holi Celebrates in SALU

SUKKUR - A vibrant celebration of Holi took place at the Students Societies Center of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in a collaborative effort between the Minority and Interfaith Harmony Society and the Hindu Minority Council on Wednesday. The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National Anthem, symbolizing the unity and diversity of the occasion. Director of the Anti-Corruption Monitoring Wing Sukkur, Mir Nadir Ali Abro while speaking as chief guest emphasized the rich heritage of Sufism in Sindh, praising it as a land of peace, tolerance, and religious harmony. He stressed the imperative of strengthening religious tolerance in the country.