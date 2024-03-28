Festival of Holi Celebrates in SALU

SUKKUR - A vibrant celebration of Holi took place at the Students Soci­eties Center of the Shah Ab­dul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in a collaborative effort between the Minority and Interfaith Harmony So­ciety and the Hindu Minor­ity Council on Wednesday. The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the Na­tional Anthem, symbolizing the unity and diversity of the occasion. Director of the Anti-Corruption Monitor­ing Wing Sukkur, Mir Nadir Ali Abro while speaking as chief guest emphasized the rich heritage of Sufism in Sindh, praising it as a land of peace, tolerance, and reli­gious harmony. He stressed the imperative of strength­ening religious tolerance in the country.