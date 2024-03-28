Final fourcandidates forIslamabad Senate elections unveiled

ISLAMABAD - The returning officer revealed the final list of four candidates for the Senate elections from Islam­abad. The elections will be held for one general seat and one technocrat seat of the Senate on April 2. Farzand Hussain Shah from Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil (SIC) and Rana Mehmood ul Hassan from Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) are the candidates for the general seat. Ishaq Dar from PML-N and Raja An­sar Mehmood from Sunni Ittehad Council are vy­ing for the technocrat seat from the federal capital. Voting for the elections is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 4 pm, in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies in next month.