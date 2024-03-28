Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Final fourcandidates forIslamabad Senate elections unveiled

Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

ISLAMABAD  -  The returning officer revealed the final list of four candidates for the Senate elections from Islam­abad. The elections will be held for one general seat and one technocrat seat of the Senate on April 2. Farzand Hussain Shah from Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil (SIC) and Rana Mehmood ul Hassan from Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) are the candidates for the general seat. Ishaq Dar from PML-N and Raja An­sar Mehmood from Sunni Ittehad Council are vy­ing for the technocrat seat from the federal capital. Voting for the elections is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 4 pm, in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies in next month.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024