Five killed in German motorway bus accident

BERLIN - At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured in an accident involving a bus on a German motor­way near Leipzig on Wednesday, po­lice told AFP. The bus came off the A9 motorway and overturned in the morning between Wiedemar and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz motorway junc­tion, police said.

Emergency services attended to the injured at the scene and the mo­torway was closed in both directions, German authorities said.

The bus belonged to German travel company Flixbus and was on its way from Berlin to Zurich, Flixbus said in a statement.

There were 53 passengers and two drivers on board, the budget opera­tor said. “The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known,” Flix­bus said. “We are of course working closely with the local authorities and the emergency services on site and will do everything in our power to clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely,” it said.