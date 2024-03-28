Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five killed in German motorway bus accident

Five killed in German motorway bus accident
Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, International

BERLIN  -  At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured in an accident involving a bus on a German motor­way near Leipzig on Wednesday, po­lice told AFP. The bus came off the A9 motorway and overturned in the morning between Wiedemar and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz motorway junc­tion, police said.

Emergency services attended to the injured at the scene and the mo­torway was closed in both directions, German authorities said.

The bus belonged to German travel company Flixbus and was on its way from Berlin to Zurich, Flixbus said in a statement.

There were 53 passengers and two drivers on board, the budget opera­tor said. “The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known,” Flix­bus said. “We are of course working closely with the local authorities and the emergency services on site and will do everything in our power to clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely,” it said.

PPP finalises candidates for Senate polls in KP

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024