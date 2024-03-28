Four suspects remanded in custody over Moscow concert hall massacre

MOSCOW - Four men accused of involvement in a massacre at a Moscow concert hall that killed 137 people were remanded in custody Sunday, as Russia observed a national day of mourning. All four suspects have been charged with terrorism, according to Mos­cow’s Basmanny district court, and face life im­prisonment.

Their detention is set until May 22 but may be extended depending on the date of their trial. The court said two of the defendants had pleaded guilty, and one of them, from Tajikistan, had “en­tirely acknowledged his guilt”. President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind the “bar­baric terrorist attack”, and on Saturday said the four gunmen had been arrested while trying to flee to Ukraine. Kyiv has strongly denied any con­nection to the attack. Putin has made no public reference to the Islamic State (IS) group’s claims of responsibility.