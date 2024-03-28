Thursday, March 28, 2024
Full court session to be held again today to take up judges' letter issue

Web Desk
10:26 AM | March 28, 2024
A full court meeting will be held again today (Thursday) to discuss the issue of the letter written by six honourbale judges of the Islamabad High Court regarding interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

CJP Isa presided over a full court meeting on Wednesday which lasted for over two hours in the Judges Committee Room.

According to sources, all the judges of the Supreme Court attended the full court meeting and discussed the constitutional and legal situation arising due to the letter of the IHC judges.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday convened a full court session of the Supreme Court in response to a letter penned by six judges from the Islamabad High Court, addressing concerns regarding alleged interference by intelligence agencies in the judiciary. 

