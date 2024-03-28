Full court takes up judges’ claims of meddling by spy agencies

Lawyers say will stand behind six IHC judges, demand high-powered commission to probe allegations n AGP, law minister meet CJP Qazi Faez Isa to discuss letter n PM Shehbaz to meet chief justice today.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday held Full Court meeting to deliberate upon a letter written by the Islamabad High Court judges against the alleged interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies of the country into courts affairs.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa presided over the meeting.
The development took place after the bar associations and legal experts called for a probe into the judges’ allegations of involvement.
Earlier, a meeting was also held between Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and CJP Isa. The judicial trio discussed the letter by the six IHC judges.
After the meeting, AGP, while talking to journalists, said that the matter is serious and it should be probed.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will also hold a meeting with CJP Isa and senior judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. The meeting will take place at the Supreme Court building today at 2pm. The letter, written on Tuesday last, had urged the Supreme Judicial Council to convene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, in judicial affairs.The IHC judges, who wrote the letter include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Fafat Imtiaz. The judges also supported the demand of former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for a probe into the allegations of interference by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operatives.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded that the judges’ allegations should be investigated by a proper committee, comprising at least three senior judges of Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.
In a statement issued by the PBC office, Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar, Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Farooq H. Naek, have emphasized the immediate necessity for the Pakistan Bar Council, as the principal representative body of the legal fraternity in the country, to address the concerning issues outlined in the letter directed to the SJC.
They said that the concerns highlighted in the letter are indeed grave and warrant immediate attention. However, the correct competent authority to address these concerns is not the SJC but rather the Chief Justice of Pakistan because the SJC under article 209 of the Constitution is the forum to address the complaints against the judges of the superior courts.
They said that the contents of the letter depict a troubling narrative of attempts to undermine the autonomy of the judiciary and influence judicial proceedings for political ends. Particularly concerning are the incidents recounted, such as the alleged coercion of judges by operatives of intelligence agencies, including instances of surveillance, abduction, and intimidation directed at judges and their families. These actions, if proven true, represent a direct assault on the rule of law and the principles of justice that form the bedrock of any democratic society.
The PBC further said that stands ready to support and cooperate with any efforts aimed at ensuring the integrity and independence of the judiciary. It is imperative that justice not only prevails but is also visibly upheld, and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders involved to uphold the fundamental principles of justice and equity that form the foundation of our legal framework.
Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and District Bar Association of Islamabad have demanded probe into the allegations levelled by the Islamabad High Court’s six judges against state institutions meddling in court matters.
They raised the demand at a joint press conference held at the Islamabad Bar Council office here on Wednesday.
Raja Aleema Khan Abbasi, Chairman IBC, said, that lawyers’ associations of Pakistan have always played their role for the supremacy of the Constitution and now the time has come to decide whether there’ll be democracy in this country or not. He further added that there’s a trichotomy of power in the Constitution and no institute is allowed to interfere in others’ matters. If there is trust deficit between the judiciary and citizens, nobody will trust judges. Abbasi emphasized that, they are standing for the integrity and prestige of the judiciary, and they won’t let any institutions interfere.
Riasat Azad, President of Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Islamabad, while speaking at the occasion said, we can see how free our judiciary is from Molvi Tameez ud Din till today. The Constitution has defined the roles of state institutions and if they transgress, it’s illegal. The bars of this country have played their role in the judiciary’s independence and if it’s needed again, we will do national conventions, rallies, and hunger strikes. Shakeel Abbasi, District Bar Association, Islamabad, Chairman while speaking at the Press conference said, all the bars stand united to uphold the constitution and the law of the country. We strictly demand action from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. A Judicial Commission should be made immediately and action must be taken against the institutions who are interfering in the judiciary, he said.
The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) strongly condemned interference by the “executive branch or operatives of intelligence agencies in the judicial functions” of the courts to obtain favoured outcomes in cases or politically motivated cases. The association called for the establishment of institutional mechanisms to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, including measures to protect judges from threats and external influence and strengthen accountability mechanisms.
The Balochistan Bar Council also stated that the allegations levelled by the IHC judges are worrisome and that former judge Shaukat Siddiqui had also expressed concerns regarding intervention by the country’s spy agencies.
Condemning the alleged interference in the “strongest terms”, the LHCBA said it was a “serious threat to the rule of law and independence of judiciary”. The body said that the current CJP and his predecessor — Justice Isa and Justice Umar Ata Bandial — “failed to act timely to avert this grave situation”. It further said that the IHC chief justice had “failed to protect his fellow judges and the judges subordinate to IHC”, terming his conduct “not appreciable”.