Full court takes up judges’ claims of meddling by spy agencies

Lawyers say will stand behind six IHC judges, demand high-powered commission to probe allegations n AGP, law minister meet CJP Qazi Faez Isa to discuss letter n PM Shehbaz to meet chief justice today.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday held Full Court meet­ing to deliberate upon a letter written by the Islamabad High Court judges against the al­leged interference and intimidation by the op­eratives of intelligence agencies of the country into courts affairs.

Chief Justice of Paki­stan Qazi Faez Isa pre­sided over the meeting.

The development took place after the bar as­sociations and legal ex­perts called for a probe into the judges’ allega­tions of involvement.

Earlier, a meeting was also held between At­torney General for Paki­stan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and CJP Isa. The judicial trio discussed the letter by the six IHC judges.

After the meeting, AGP, while talking to journalists, said that the matter is serious and it should be probed.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and Law Min­ister Azam Nazeer Tarar will also hold a meeting with CJP Isa and senior judge Justice Syed Man­soor Ali Shah. The meet­ing will take place at the Supreme Court building today at 2pm. The letter, written on Tuesday last, had urged the Su­preme Judicial Council to con­vene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of mem­bers of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agen­cies, in judicial affairs.The IHC judges, who wrote the letter in­clude Justice Mohsin Akhtar Ki­yani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Ja­hangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Ta­hir, and Justice Saman Fafat Im­tiaz. The judges also support­ed the demand of former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for a probe into the allegations of interference by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operatives.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded that the judges’ allegations should be investigated by a proper committee, comprising at least three senior judges of Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the PBC office, Vice Chairman Ri­azat Ali Sahar, Chairman Exec­utive Committee of the Council Farooq H. Naek, have empha­sized the immediate necessi­ty for the Pakistan Bar Council, as the principal representative body of the legal fraternity in the country, to address the con­cerning issues outlined in the letter directed to the SJC.

They said that the concerns highlighted in the letter are in­deed grave and warrant imme­diate attention. However, the correct competent authority to address these concerns is not the SJC but rather the Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan because the SJC under article 209 of the Consti­tution is the forum to address the complaints against the judg­es of the superior courts.

They said that the contents of the letter depict a troubling nar­rative of attempts to undermine the autonomy of the judiciary and influence judicial proceed­ings for political ends. Partic­ularly concerning are the inci­dents recounted, such as the alleged coercion of judges by operatives of intelligence agen­cies, including instances of sur­veillance, abduction, and intim­idation directed at judges and their families. These actions, if proven true, represent a di­rect assault on the rule of law and the principles of justice that form the bedrock of any demo­cratic society.

The PBC further said that stands ready to support and co­operate with any efforts aimed at ensuring the integrity and in­dependence of the judiciary. It is imperative that justice not only prevails but is also visibly up­held, and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders involved to uphold the fundamental prin­ciples of justice and equity that form the foundation of our legal framework.

Islamabad High Court Bar As­sociation, and District Bar As­sociation of Islamabad have demanded probe into the alle­gations levelled by the Islam­abad High Court’s six judges against state institutions med­dling in court matters.

They raised the demand at a joint press conference held at the Islamabad Bar Council of­fice here on Wednesday.

Raja Aleema Khan Abbasi, Chairman IBC, said, that law­yers’ associations of Pakistan have always played their role for the supremacy of the Con­stitution and now the time has come to decide whether there’ll be democracy in this country or not. He further added that there’s a trichotomy of power in the Constitution and no in­stitute is allowed to interfere in others’ matters. If there is trust deficit between the judiciary and citizens, nobody will trust judges. Abbasi emphasized that, they are standing for the integ­rity and prestige of the judicia­ry, and they won’t let any insti­tutions interfere.

Riasat Azad, President of Is­lamabad High Court Bar Asso­ciation, Islamabad, while speak­ing at the occasion said, we can see how free our judiciary is from Molvi Tameez ud Din till today. The Constitution has de­fined the roles of state institu­tions and if they transgress, it’s illegal. The bars of this country have played their role in the ju­diciary’s independence and if it’s needed again, we will do na­tional conventions, rallies, and hunger strikes. Shakeel Abbasi, District Bar Association, Islam­abad, Chairman while speaking at the Press conference said, all the bars stand united to uphold the constitution and the law of the country. We strictly demand action from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. A Judicial Commission should be made immediately and action must be taken against the institutions who are interfer­ing in the judiciary, he said.

The Sindh High Court Bar As­sociation (SHCBA) strongly con­demned interference by the “ex­ecutive branch or operatives of intelligence agencies in the ju­dicial functions” of the courts to obtain favoured outcomes in cases or politically motivat­ed cases. The association called for the establishment of institu­tional mechanisms to safeguard the independence of the judicia­ry, including measures to pro­tect judges from threats and ex­ternal influence and strengthen accountability mechanisms.

The Balochistan Bar Coun­cil also stated that the allega­tions levelled by the IHC judges are worrisome and that former judge Shaukat Siddiqui had also expressed concerns regarding intervention by the country’s spy agencies.

Condemning the alleged inter­ference in the “strongest terms”, the LHCBA said it was a “serious threat to the rule of law and in­dependence of judiciary”. The body said that the current CJP and his predecessor — Justice Isa and Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial — “failed to act timely to avert this grave situation”. It fur­ther said that the IHC chief jus­tice had “failed to protect his fellow judges and the judges subordinate to IHC”, terming his conduct “not appreciable”.