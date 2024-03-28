Give him time, Shahid backs Shaheen as T20 captain

KARACHI - Former Pakistan all-rounder Sha­hid Afridi has come out in support of Shaheen Shah Afridi amid un­certainty surrounding his future as the T20I captain of the national cricket team.

Shaheen succeeded Babar Azam as the T20I captain of the national team, following their dismal cam­paign at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. But the left-arm pacer had an unwanted start to his captaincy reign, which started with a five-match away series against New Zealand in January this year.

Pakistan succumbed to a 4-1 se­ries defeat and Shaheen’s future as a captain straightaway came under scrutiny. Things worsened for the 23-year-old in the PSL 9 as two-time champions Lahore Qalandars, under his captaincy, managed to win only one out of 10 matches and finished at the bottom of the table. The Qalandars’ disastrous PSL 9 campaign ignited specula­tions that Shaheen Afridi may get replaced as the T20I skipper.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Moh­sin Naqvi addressed the ongoing captaincy saga and revealed that the new selection committee would de­cide regarding the national team’s leadership. On the contrary, former chief selector Shahid Afridi threw his weight behind Shaheen and stat­ed that a captain should be given ample time to prove his mettle.

“I think that if you have appoint­ed someone as captain (Shaheen) and given him the responsibility then give him time as well,” Afridi told the media on Tuesday. “If you change the captain then either the decision to appoint him was wrong or the decision to change him now is wrong,” he added.