Gold rates up by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was sold at Rs229,500 on Wednes­day compared to its sale at Rs229,400 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs196,760 from Rs196,674, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs180,363 from Rs180,284, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Asso­ciation reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,200 from $2,193, the as­sociation reported.