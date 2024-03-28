Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt reaches agreement with banks on PIA loan reprofiling

Govt reaches agreement with banks on PIA loan reprofiling
Web Desk
2:19 PM | March 28, 2024
National

In a significant development regarding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), sources from the Ministry of Finance have disclosed that the government has finalized a term sheet with commercial banks for loan reprofiling of national flag carrier.

According to the sources, the term sheet includes provisions for the transfer of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) and assets back to PIA from the commercial banks within the upcoming week.

By signing the term sheet, the banks will secure a loan for PIA spanning a duration of 10 years, with an interest rate pegged at approximately 12 percent.

Under the initial structure outlined in the term sheet, it is indicated that up to 51 percent of PIA’s shares will be put up for sale. However, government ownership of the airline will still retain 49 percent of its shares, as per the plans of the Privatization Commission.

The funds generated from the privatization of PIA are earmarked for the revival of the airline, as revealed by sources familiar with the matter.

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist attack

Additionally, potential buyers of PIA will be required to inject a minimum of 51 percent investment into the institution, as specified by the Ministry of Finance.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that the repayment of the loan extended to the banks will be facilitated through dividends received once PIA achieves profitability, as per insider sources.

Moreover, the term sheet allows banks the flexibility to issue Sukuk, Islamic, or conventional bonds as part of the financial arrangement after PIA becomes a profitable entity.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024