Help the poor and needy during Ramazan, says Babar Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that it is very easy to find the pleasure of the Most Gracious in Rama­zan. By the grace of AL­LAH Almighty, continue to organize Sehri and If­tar in Ramazan. Setting the table through­out the year is one side, while serving the fasting people during the month of Rama­zan is a more excellent act of worship. Life is for trade, during Ramzan, emphasize on adding deeds, not wealth. It is recom­mended to provide ration to the deserving in the month of Ramadan. But trampling on the self-respect of the needy is not per­missible at all. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that due to the undue burden of inflation, the sense of deprivation of the poor classes increases, common people are turning to Ramazan bazaars for relief. Chief Min­ister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Nighaban Ramadan program is welcome in the light of the vision of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, lifetime leader of Paki­stan Muslim League (N), critics should be aware. He said that it is natural for many mafias to be scared and disappointed by the mobilization of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.