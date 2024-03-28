ICC delegation meets PCB chairman after inspection for Champions Trophy

LAHORE - A delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) held a detailed meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday after inspecting venues and facilities in the country for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The team, spearheaded by Chris Tetley, the ICC’s Head of Events, and comprising Sarah Edgar, the Senior Manager of Event Operations, along with Aun Zaidi, Manager of Event Operations, reviewed the facilities at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium. The meeting was also graced by the presence of PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla, and several other PCB officials.
During their visit, the ICC team emphasized the comprehensive efforts required for the Champions Trophy’s success. Responding to this, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi pledged detailed and meticulous preparations to ensure the event’s triumph. He enthusiastically shared his vision for upgrading the stadiums and committed to excellence in hosting the tournament.
“Pakistan’s opportunity to host an ICC Tournament is a thrilling and significant advancement, not just for the PCB but for passionate cricket fans nationwide. We aim to provide premier facilities that befit the grandeur of this historic event,” Naqvi remarked.
He further said: “I am pleased to confirm that the PCB will undertake extensive upgrades to the country’s three main venues well ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kick-off. We are dedicated to making this tournament a landmark success.” The ICC delegation expressed satisfaction with the existing facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, indicating a positive outlook towards Pakistan’s capability to host a global cricketing event.