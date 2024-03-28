ICC delegation meets PCB chairman after inspection for Champions Trophy

LAHORE - A delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) held a detailed meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday after inspecting venues and facilities in the country for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The team, spearheaded by Chris Tet­ley, the ICC’s Head of Events, and com­prising Sarah Edgar, the Senior Manager of Event Operations, along with Aun Zaidi, Manager of Event Operations, reviewed the facilities at Karachi’s Na­tional Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium. The meeting was also graced by the presence of PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director of Inter­national Cricket Usman Wahla, and sev­eral other PCB officials.

During their visit, the ICC team em­phasized the comprehensive efforts required for the Champions Trophy’s success. Responding to this, PCB Chair­man Mohsin Naqvi pledged detailed and meticulous preparations to ensure the event’s triumph. He enthusiastically shared his vision for upgrading the sta­diums and committed to excellence in hosting the tournament.

“Pakistan’s opportunity to host an ICC Tournament is a thrilling and significant advancement, not just for the PCB but for passionate cricket fans nationwide. We aim to provide premier facilities that befit the grandeur of this historic event,” Naqvi remarked.

He further said: “I am pleased to con­firm that the PCB will undertake exten­sive upgrades to the country’s three main venues well ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kick-off. We are dedicated to making this tournament a landmark suc­cess.” The ICC delegation expressed satis­faction with the existing facilities in Kara­chi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, indicating a positive outlook towards Pakistan’s capa­bility to host a global cricketing event.