IGP calls emergency meeting after surge in robberies

KARACHI - The Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh, taking notice of the surge in crimes in Karachi has called an emergency meeting tomorrow. In two robber­ies, armed robbers deprived two traders of over Rs5 million cash during separate incidents in dif­ferent localities of the metropolis on Wednesday.

According to details, in Korangi Industrial area armed robbers snatched Rs5 million cash from a trader at gun point. At other hand, robbers de­prived a trader of Rs40,000 cash and other valu­ables near Korangi Number 3.5.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh, taking no­tice of the surge in crimes has called an emergency meeting on Thursday 11 am. Karachi Police Chief, DIGs and district SSPs would attend the meeting and give briefing along with 2023 and 2024 graph.

TWO ROBBERS HELD, 3 INJURED IN SEPARATE FIRING INCIDENTS

Two robbers were injured and held after separate encounters while three people including a cop were injured in separate firing incidents in differ­ent localities of the metropolis on Wednesday.

A cop was injured in firing of unidentified armed men in Altaf Nagar Zebo Goth area of Organi Town, Karachi. A notorious robber identified as Yasir was held after police encounter in Pirabad area besides recovery of arms and two snatched cell phones from his possession.

In Site Area, one robber was injured and held af­ter fire exchange while his two accomplices man­aged to escape. Two people were injured in firing of unidentified gunmen in Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33, Sikandar Goth. The injured were shifted to hospital.