IHC directs authorities to grant permission to PTI for holding public gathering in capital

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the authori­ties to grant permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering in the federal capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions after hearing the PTI’s petition against the admin­istration’s decision of denying the permission to hold the public gathering in the city.

In the petition, the PTI through its counsel Sher Afzal Marwat sought directions to the respondents for issuance of NOC to the petitioner for holding the public gathering either on 30.03.2024 or 06.04.2024.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that earlier an application was moved before respondent No.4 but the same has been turned down for reasons which are not cogent.

Earlier, the district administra­tion had turned down PTI’s re­quest filed by party leader Aamir Mughal, for the power show on March 30 citing “law and order” concerns. The IHC CJ empha­sized that public gatherings are for everyone and directed the authorities to finalize the terms and conditions with the PTI re­garding the public gathering.

At this, the government’s coun­sel complained that the party had violated previous agreements with the administration. Justice Aamer said that do not impose un­usual conditions and allow them to hold the public gathering as per the standard terms of reference.