IHC directs authorities to permit PTI rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the authorities to grant per­mission to the Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering in the fed­eral capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Jus­tice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq issued the directions after hearing the PTI’s peti­tion against the administra­tion’s decision of denying the permission to hold the pub­lic gathering in the city. In the petition, the PTI through its counsel Sher Afzal Mar­wat sought directions to the respondents for issuance of NOC to the petitioner for holding the public gather­ing either on 30.03.2024 or 06.04.2024. During the hear­ing, counsel for the petition­er contended that earlier an application was moved be­fore respondent No.4 but the same had been turned down for reasons which are not co­gent. Earlier, the district ad­ministration had turned down PTI’s request filed by party leader Aamir Mughal, for the power show on March 30 citing “law and order” concerns. The IHC CJ empha­sized that public gatherings are for everyone and direct­ed the authorities to final­ize the terms and conditions with the PTI regarding the public gathering. At this, the government’s counsel com­plained that the party had vi­olated previous agreements with the administration. Jus­tice Aamer said that do not impose unusual conditions and allow them to hold the public gathering as per the standard terms of reference. Marwat said that the party now wishes to hold a pub­lic gathering on April 6 in­stead of March 30. The PTI is ready to abide by all con­ditions, he added.