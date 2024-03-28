Inflation storm

Inflation in Pakistan continues to be a pressing concern, signifi­cantly impacting the economy and the lives of its citizens. The country has been grappling with persistent inflationary pressures stemming from various factors, including monetary policy dynamics, fiscal deficits, supply chain disruptions, and exchange rate fluctuations. This has resulted in a decline in the purchasing power of the Pakistani rupee, making essential goods and services more expensive for house­holds and businesses alike.

Urgent measures are required to address the root causes of inflation and stabilise prices to ensure eco­nomic stability and improve the standard of living for all Pakistanis. Effective monetary and fiscal poli­cies, along with structural reforms to enhance productivity and ad­dress supply-side constraints, are essential to curb inflationary pres­sures and foster sustainable eco­nomic growth in Pakistan.

ABDUL HADI,

Karachi.