Inflation storm

Inflation in Pakistan continues to be a pressing concern, significantly impacting the economy and the lives of its citizens. The country has been grappling with persistent inflationary pressures stemming from various factors, including monetary policy dynamics, fiscal deficits, supply chain disruptions, and exchange rate fluctuations. This has resulted in a decline in the purchasing power of the Pakistani rupee, making essential goods and services more expensive for households and businesses alike.
Urgent measures are required to address the root causes of inflation and stabilise prices to ensure economic stability and improve the standard of living for all Pakistanis. Effective monetary and fiscal policies, along with structural reforms to enhance productivity and address supply-side constraints, are essential to curb inflationary pressures and foster sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.
ABDUL HADI,
Karachi.