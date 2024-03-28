Islamabad police nab 22 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 22 outlaws including 12 professional beggars from dif­ferent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their posses­sion, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the spe­cial directions of Islamabad Capi­tal City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal el­ements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no lax­ity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.