Thursday, March 28, 2024
Israeli strikes hit Gaza City, Rafah despite UNSC demand for a ceasefire

March 28, 2024
GAZA STRIP   -  Israeli forces pounded besieged Gaza on Wednes­day in the war sparked by the October 7 attack and fought Hamas around several hospitals despite a UN Security Council demand for a ceasefire.

Talks in Qatar towards a truce and hostage re­lease deal, involving US and Egyptian mediators, have brought no result so far, with Israel and the Palestinian militant group blaming each other.

Tensions have risen between Israel and its top ally the United States over the soaring civilian death toll and dire food shortages in Gaza, and Is­raeli plans to push its ground offensive into the far-southern city of Rafah, which is packed with displaced civilians. In heavy overnight bombard­ment, Israeli strikes again hit Gaza City and Rafah, where a fireball lit up the sky over the city crowd­ed with up to 1.5 million people, most of them dis­placed by the war.

