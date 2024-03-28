Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 31 accused

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 31 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots. The court or­dered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail the relief of bail. Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the ver­dict upon completion of arguments by the parties. A total of 106 bail petitions were scheduled in court, and the hear­ing of the remaining 75 bail petitions was adjourned after a decision on 31 bail petitions. The accused who were granted bail are: Ahmir Rasheed Bhat­ti, Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Aalia Shahzad, Rehman Ali, Muhammad Jamal Kamal, Kamal Khan, Saif Khan and others.