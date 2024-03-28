Thursday, March 28, 2024
Khalid Maqbool emphasises global standards, technology in NAVTTC visit

APP
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, paid a visit to the NAVTTC Regional office on Wednes­day to assess its operations and en­gage with the media. 

In his interaction with reporters, Dr. Siddiqui expressed gratitude to the media for their involvement in educa­tional and developmental initiatives beyond traditional politics. He under­scored the importance of leveraging the significant youth population in the country by providing them training aligned with global standards to meet the demands of the global village.

Highlighting the crucial role of technology in the contemporary era across all sectors, Dr. Siddiqui em­phasized the necessity of progressive education to tackle both ill-education and illiteracy simultaneously. He stressed the importance of promot­ing equality among citizens through comprehensive literacy programs.

During his visit, Dr. Siddiqui toured various sections of the institution and received briefings from authorities on the NAVTTC programs’ function­ing and performance.

