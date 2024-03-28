Thursday, March 28, 2024
KP CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries
Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  An important meeting regarding housing sector development was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, with Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gan­dapur in the chair.

Important matters related to pub­lic and private-sectors new hous­ing schemes came under discussion. Provincial Minister Arshad Aiyub and Fazal Hakeem, Tehsil Chair­man Mathra Inaam Ullah, Adminis­trative Secretaries of concerned de­partment, Commissioner Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Min­ister Ali Amin Gandapur said that housing infrastructure development in accordance with the contempo­rary requirements, especially at the urban periphery is much needed. That’s why, he said his government, alongside taking other priority initi­atives, was also committed for infra­structure and urban development, promoting investment and Ease of doing business in the province.

“Incumbent provincial govern­ment will not only encourage pri­vate-sector investment in the prov­ince but will also extend its all-out support to investors interested in investment here,” he remarked and directed the quarters concerned to take pragmatic steps for attracting and facilitating private-sector in­vestment in the province.

Necessary amendments in the rel­evant legal framework should be proposed for simplifying the entire process of investment so that max­imum private investment could be attracted towards province, he di­rected. He said that all these efforts would bring about positive change in the life style of people by promot­ing conducive environment, creat­ing employment opportunities and boosting the overall economic land­scape of the province. He maintained that provincial housing department and all other stakeholders would have to work under realistic and in­tegrated strategy for this purpose.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on the new Pe­shawar Valley Project. He directed that the project be executed on BOT mode and in a phase wise manner. He urged upon authorities that all ongoing and newly approved hous­ing schemes should also be complet­ed as soon as possible.

These all projects and initiatives once completed, not only provide conducive residential facilities to citizens but will also result in sub­stantial increase in the revenue of the provincial government, through generating investment and econom­ic activities in the province.

