KP Health Secy visits SLIC to resolve Sehat Card issues

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam, accompanied by Chief Executive of Sehat Card, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, conducted a visit to the State Life Insurance Corporation office on Wednesday. During the visit, Secretary Health instructed authorized officials of the State Life Insurance Corporation to promptly resolve issues related to Sehat Card and ensure the presence of staff at health facility counters.
A detailed discussion took place between Secretary Health and representatives from State Life Insurance regarding working relations. Secretary Health emphasized the need for State Life officials to expedite the disbursement of dues to empaneled hospitals to prevent any disruptions in the provision of free treatment under the health card scheme.
Delegates from State Life Insurance briefed Secretary Health on the assessment of all factors from claims to disbursements and outlined reforms aimed at enhancing transparency in this process.
Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam underscored that providing uniform and free health facilities in rural areas is a top priority for the Health Department, with no compromises to be made.