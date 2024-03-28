Thursday, March 28, 2024
KP Health Secy visits SLIC to resolve Sehat Card issues

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Secretary Health of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam, ac­companied by Chief Executive of Sehat Card, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, con­ducted a visit to the State Life In­surance Corporation office on Wednesday. During the visit, Sec­retary Health instructed autho­rized officials of the State Life In­surance Corporation to promptly resolve issues related to Sehat Card and ensure the presence of staff at health facility counters.

A detailed discussion took place between Secretary Health and representatives from State Life Insurance regarding working re­lations. Secretary Health empha­sized the need for State Life offi­cials to expedite the disbursement of dues to empaneled hospitals to prevent any disruptions in the provision of free treatment under the health card scheme.

Delegates from State Life Insur­ance briefed Secretary Health on the assessment of all factors from claims to disbursements and out­lined reforms aimed at enhancing transparency in this process.

Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam underscored that provid­ing uniform and free health fa­cilities in rural areas is a top pri­ority for the Health Department, with no compromises to be made.

Our Staff Reporter

