KP police issue SOP regarding security, movement of foreigners

PESHAWAR - As per the instructions of the Ministry of Interi­or, the office of the Dep­uty Inspector General of Police, Operations, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday issued Stan­dard Operating Proce­dure (SOP) for foreign­ers working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects in the province.

A copy of the letter available with this agen­cy said that no move­ment of Chinese or any other foreigner be al­lowed without bullet proof vehicles and follow all other clauses, points of SOP as defined by the Ministry of Interior.

It further said that in case of any movement observed without bul­letproof vehicles, that should be immediately reported to the concerned quarters, adding that dur­ing the movement of for­eigners, close coordina­tion be ensured amongst districts, regions and in­ter provincial level.