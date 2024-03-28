KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 families

MUZAFFARGARH - King Salman Humani­tarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) local chapter completed the distribution of Ramazan food packages among 5000 deserving families hailing from Mu­zaffargarh, Kot Addu, Ra­him Yar Khan and Rajanpur on Wednesday. A source privy to the development told APP that KSRelief was part of the fourth phase of the project initiated for Pakistan for 2023-24. Un­derdog the project, as many as 1250 food packages were given away in every district of the province. Each food package weighed around 97 kg including 80 kg of fine flour, five kg of pulses, five kg of cooking oil, and five kg of sugar with as many quantities of dates. The distribution process was completed with the help of the Disaster Management Authority, local administra­tion, local governments and Hayat Foundation, it was said. King Salman Humani­tarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) was established by King Salman bin Abdu­laziz in 2015. The Supervi­sor General of the KSRelief is Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah.