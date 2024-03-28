KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi distrib­uted appointment let­ters among 30 students of the KU and other public sector universi­ties of Sindh.

The United Bank Lim­ited has offered jobs to hundreds of students of the University of Ka­rachi and other public sector varsities in the province, said a state­ment Wednesday. The UBL has initiated a two-day recruitment drive at the KU SYM Profession­al Development Center for the students of the University of Karachi which also attracts stu­dents of different uni­versities as well. The KU and the UBL manage­ment decided to allow them to be a part of the recruitment drive and in the end, also select a good number of stu­dents from universities other than the Univer­sity of Karachi.

The UBL management arranged panel inter­views with the students and offered internships and job opportunities to the students on the spot. The fresh appoin­tees after completing their job training re­ceived the job letters from the KU VC Profes­sor Dr Khalid Iraqi at the KU Secretariat.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Kha­lid Mahmood Iraqi said that the purpose of such activities is to enhance the skills of students so that they can be pre­pared for the corporate sector. He mentioned that such measures pro­vide the best opportuni­ties to the students, and motivate them to utilize their talents.

Earlier, the Manager of UBL Karachi Univer­sity Campus Branch Quratulain Karim said that the UBL is provid­ing internship facilities of various durations in different sections of the branch to the students of the University of Ka­rachi throughout the semesters. She further said that newly appoint­ed bankers would be asked to serve in their native towns or nearby areas for their conve­nience. The Dean of Fac­ulty of Sciences Profes­sor Dr Mussarat Jahan Yusuf, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Ta­bassum, Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib, Dean of Faculty of Law Justice Retired Hasan Firoz, Dean of Faculty of Islamic Stud­ies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, the KU Direc­tor SYM Professional Development Center Dr Syed Asim Ali.