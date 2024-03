KHYBER - Laborers and daily wage workers ex­pressed discontent over what they deemed as un­necessary restrictions im­posed on their entry and exit at the Torkham bor­der. They staged a protest demonstration at Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Ko­tal bazaar on Wednesday. Scores of local laborers, carrying black flags and banners inscribed with slogans such as “relax re­strictions at the border for laborers,” gathered at the square. They vo­cally supported their de­mands, chanting slogans in favor of their cause.