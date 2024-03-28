Thursday, March 28, 2024
LDA seals, demolishes illegal constructions

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and prop­erties on Wednesday. The LDA team took action in Johar Town, Audit and Accounts, Raiwind Road, Nespak Soci­ety and adjoining schemes and partially demolished Plot No. 339-D in Audit and Accounts and Khasra No. 1880, Mouza Sadhoki, Defence Road. An illegal com­mercial building near Mouza Sadhoki and Plot No. 934-B on Raiwind Road in Ali Town were demolished. The LDA team demolished illegal private book shop on Plot No. 12 F 2 Johar Town and Raiwind Road, Ali Town. Plot No. 778, 74 in Johar Town G Four Block and Plot No. 315 in H Block were sealed. Plot No. 36 in K Block Johar Town and Plot No. 207 D One in Nespak Society were sealed.

OUR STAFF REPORT

