Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Leghari terms electricity theft ‘Economic terrorism’

Fawad Yousafzai
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Minister for Pow­er Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, while terming electricity theft ‘Econom­ic terrorism’ has warned that employees and of­ficers of the Distribu­tion Companies involved in such illegal activities would be dealt with firm­ly and decisively.

The Minister also di­rected the management of the power Distribu­tion Companies (Discos) to keep all financial re­cords up-to-date and to accurately compile de­tailed information per­taining to the company’s assets, which is neces­sary to streamline the concession/privatiza­tion process of the state-owned Discos as per gov­ernment decisions.

The minister ex­pressed these views while addressing the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Power Distri­bution Companies (Dis­cos) through a video link here Wednesday. 

The focus of the dis­cussion centred on com­bating electricity theft, which the minister re­ferred to as a form of eco­nomic terrorism that has severely impacted the country’s economy.

Russian official awards Muslim teen who helped save over 100 people during concert hall attack

Leghari emphasised the urgent need to ad­dress electricity theft, cit­ing its detrimental effects on the national econo­my. He encouraged offi­cials of Discos to leverage technology and innova­tion in their efforts to eradicate power theft. The objective is to cur­tail indiscriminate pow­er outages, especially to consumers who dili­gently pay their bills. The minister declared that all obstacles hindering ef­forts to prevent electrici­ty theft must be removed. He warned that employ­ees and officers involved in such illegal activities would be dealt with firm­ly and decisively.

Additionally, Minister Leghari made it clear that there would be no politi­cal interference in the campaign against elec­tricity theft. He stressed that decisions would be made based on merit, en­suring a transparent and impartial approach.

The minister issued in­structions to all Discos to establish modern cus­tomer service centres nationwide. The minis­ter also directed the ap­pointment of competent officers to ensure the timely resolution of cus­tomer complaints.

RPO orders security audit of foreign nationals

Furthermore, Awais Leghari issued a direc­tive emphasising the im­portance of kindness to­wards consumers and stated that any mis­treatment of consum­ers, especially regarding the installation of new electricity connections, would not be tolerated. The minister instructed the authorities to follow the policy of “customer is always right”

Additionally, the Feder­al Minister has mandat­ed the Management of Distribution Companies (Discos) to uphold the utmost diligence in keep­ing all financial records up-to-date and to accu­rately compile detailed information pertaining to the company’s assets. This approach aims to streamline the conces­sion/privatization pro­cess as per government decisions.

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711577996.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024