Leghari terms electricity theft ‘Economic terrorism’

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Pow­er Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, while terming electricity theft ‘Econom­ic terrorism’ has warned that employees and of­ficers of the Distribu­tion Companies involved in such illegal activities would be dealt with firm­ly and decisively.

The Minister also di­rected the management of the power Distribu­tion Companies (Discos) to keep all financial re­cords up-to-date and to accurately compile de­tailed information per­taining to the company’s assets, which is neces­sary to streamline the concession/privatiza­tion process of the state-owned Discos as per gov­ernment decisions.

The minister ex­pressed these views while addressing the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Power Distri­bution Companies (Dis­cos) through a video link here Wednesday.

The focus of the dis­cussion centred on com­bating electricity theft, which the minister re­ferred to as a form of eco­nomic terrorism that has severely impacted the country’s economy.

Leghari emphasised the urgent need to ad­dress electricity theft, cit­ing its detrimental effects on the national econo­my. He encouraged offi­cials of Discos to leverage technology and innova­tion in their efforts to eradicate power theft. The objective is to cur­tail indiscriminate pow­er outages, especially to consumers who dili­gently pay their bills. The minister declared that all obstacles hindering ef­forts to prevent electrici­ty theft must be removed. He warned that employ­ees and officers involved in such illegal activities would be dealt with firm­ly and decisively.

Additionally, Minister Leghari made it clear that there would be no politi­cal interference in the campaign against elec­tricity theft. He stressed that decisions would be made based on merit, en­suring a transparent and impartial approach.

The minister issued in­structions to all Discos to establish modern cus­tomer service centres nationwide. The minis­ter also directed the ap­pointment of competent officers to ensure the timely resolution of cus­tomer complaints.

Furthermore, Awais Leghari issued a direc­tive emphasising the im­portance of kindness to­wards consumers and stated that any mis­treatment of consum­ers, especially regarding the installation of new electricity connections, would not be tolerated. The minister instructed the authorities to follow the policy of “customer is always right”

Additionally, the Feder­al Minister has mandat­ed the Management of Distribution Companies (Discos) to uphold the utmost diligence in keep­ing all financial records up-to-date and to accu­rately compile detailed information pertaining to the company’s assets. This approach aims to streamline the conces­sion/privatization pro­cess as per government decisions.