Lesco detects 398 power pilferers

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 398 con­nections from where the custom­ers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Ka­sur and Okara) on the 191st day of grand anti-power theft cam­paign. The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electric­ity thieves, out of which 175 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Di­vision and the LESCO Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these opera­tions. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.