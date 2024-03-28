Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin gun attack

Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin gun attack
Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA   -  An official of the Levis officials was martyred and three other personnel suffered critical injuries on Wednes­day after the terrorists opened fire at the raiding party of Forces in Pishin district of Balochistan.

“Levis Force Risaldar Hameedullah died instantly while three other per­sonnel of the Levis Force received bullet shots during an operation carried out against the terrorists at Kili Manzari of Pishin district’s Har­mazai Tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Juma Dad Mandokhail said. 

The operation was launched, on a tip-off against Dad Mohammad who along with other accomplices was hiding in a house near Inayatullah Khan Pump. Instead, of surrender­ing to the Law enforcement agen­cies, the terrorists opened fire at them. As a result, Levy Risaldar died on the spot and three personnel suf­fered bullet shots.

Fazl plans anti-govt protests from April 25

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024