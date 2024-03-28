Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin gun attack

QUETTA - An official of the Levis officials was martyred and three other personnel suffered critical injuries on Wednes­day after the terrorists opened fire at the raiding party of Forces in Pishin district of Balochistan.

“Levis Force Risaldar Hameedullah died instantly while three other per­sonnel of the Levis Force received bullet shots during an operation carried out against the terrorists at Kili Manzari of Pishin district’s Har­mazai Tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Juma Dad Mandokhail said.

The operation was launched, on a tip-off against Dad Mohammad who along with other accomplices was hiding in a house near Inayatullah Khan Pump. Instead, of surrender­ing to the Law enforcement agen­cies, the terrorists opened fire at them. As a result, Levy Risaldar died on the spot and three personnel suf­fered bullet shots.