Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin gun attack

QUETTA - An official of the Levis officials was martyred and three other personnel suffered critical injuries on Wednesday after the terrorists opened fire at the raiding party of Forces in Pishin district of Balochistan.
“Levis Force Risaldar Hameedullah died instantly while three other personnel of the Levis Force received bullet shots during an operation carried out against the terrorists at Kili Manzari of Pishin district’s Harmazai Tehsil, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Juma Dad Mandokhail said.
The operation was launched, on a tip-off against Dad Mohammad who along with other accomplices was hiding in a house near Inayatullah Khan Pump. Instead, of surrendering to the Law enforcement agencies, the terrorists opened fire at them. As a result, Levy Risaldar died on the spot and three personnel suffered bullet shots.