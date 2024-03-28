Mayor directs action against corruption in housing societies

MARDAN - Mayor Himaytullah Mayar has instructed the Deputy Commissioner to address alleged corruption in the approval of housing societies and shop allotments at TMA medical and shopping complex (Clock Tower), according to sources. In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioner, Mayor Mayar highlighted concerns regarding the issuance of NOCs for housing societies without proper scrutiny committee reports and approvals from relevant departments. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into irregularities and disciplinary action against responsible officers.
The mayor pointed out discrepancies in the auction of 208 shops at the TMA Medical & Shopping Complex Mardan, where a significant number were allegedly allotted to an investor with close ties to TMA Mardan. He raised concerns about the financial implications of these actions on the public exchequer and called for an inquiry into possible corruption and irregularities by TMA Mardan officials, the Local Council Board (LCB) Peshawar, and contractors involved