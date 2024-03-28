Thursday, March 28, 2024
Mayor directs action against corruption in housing societies

Riaz Khan
March 28, 2024
MARDAN   -  Mayor Himaytullah Mayar has instructed the Deputy Commissioner to address alleged corruption in the approval of housing soci­eties and shop allotments at TMA medical and shop­ping complex (Clock Tow­er), according to sources. In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioner, Mayor Mayar highlight­ed concerns regarding the issuance of NOCs for housing societies without proper scrutiny commit­tee reports and approv­als from relevant depart­ments. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into irregu­larities and disciplinary action against responsi­ble officers.

The mayor pointed out discrepancies in the auc­tion of 208 shops at the TMA Medical & Shopping Complex Mardan, where a significant number were allegedly allotted to an investor with close ties to TMA Mardan. He raised concerns about the financial implications of these actions on the pub­lic exchequer and called for an inquiry into possi­ble corruption and irreg­ularities by TMA Mardan officials, the Local Coun­cil Board (LCB) Peshawar, and contractors involved

