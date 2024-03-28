Meeting discusses problems faced by Kohsar University Murree

MURREE - All the problems faced by Kohsar University Murree should be solved on an urgent priority ba­sis. Designating the university as not only national but also of inter­national standard should be the first priority of the Muslim League government.

These views were expressed by MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sar­war and MPA Bilal Yamin Sati in a high-level meeting. During the speech, he said that the previous regime, showing urgency on po­litical grounds, ran the university without any university plan, due to which the university is facing numerous problems, including insufficient funding today, and this regime.

The land that was allocated to the university has not been given to the institution till date, and sim­ilarly, the full possession of Pun­jab House has not been handed over to the university. Our effort will be to provide a lot more than just land to the university. A signif­icant amount of money should be allocated for the construction of new buildings so that not only this constituency but also the adjacent Hazara Kotli, Sattian Azad Kash­mir, and other cities of the country, as well as foreign students, could study here. Chancellor Kohsar University Murree Professor Dr. Syed Habib Ali Bukhari gave a de­tailed briefing and informed about the problems faced by Kohsar Uni­versity and its future prospects. Claims were made to provide full support, but they could not be im­plemented yet. On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor assured the elected representatives that the educational activities of the uni­versity would start immediately after Eid.