Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber

PESHAWAR   -  A meeting was convened at the Deputy Commis­sioner’s office here on Wednesday to discuss the construction and ren­ovation of Type D Hospi­tal in the remote valley of Tirah, Khyber district. 

National Assembly Member Iqbal Afridi, Pro­vincial Assembly Member Abdul Ghani Afridi, Depu­ty Commissioner of Khy­ber, Captain (Retd) San­aullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Hassib-ur-Re­hman, Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (Re­lief) Nauman Ali Shah, Assistant Commission­er of Bara Shahabuddin, District Health Officer Dr Zafar Ali Khan, XEN C&W Maqbool Khan and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, de­tailed discussions were held regarding the ongo­ing construction work at Type D Hospital in Tirah, acquisition of land for the hospital, rehabilitation of wards on emergency foundations, and availa­bility of staff to address the challenges. The XEN C&W provided a detailed briefing to the officials regarding the project.

It was instructed in the meeting to start emer­gency services for the people of Tirah at critical times after Ramadan and to overcome obstacles in the remaining con­struction of the hospi­tal through consultation and mutual cooperation of all relevant depart­ments. Directives were issued to formulate an action plan accordingly.

