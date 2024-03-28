Thursday, March 28, 2024
Meeting to discuss reforms in KP Health Dept soon: Qasim Shah

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Health Minis­ter, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, held a meeting with a delegation from UNICEF led by Radoslaw Rzehak, the head of UNICEF’s Peshawar office. Other members of the delega­tion included Dr. Inam­ullah, Health Specialist, Aien Khan Afridi, Nutri­tion Specialist, and Dr. Kamran Qureshi, Immu­nization Officer.

During the meeting, the Health Minister ex­pressed the need to form a team of health donors to ensure that reforms in the Health Department adhere to international standards. He also men­tioned convening a meet­ing soon with donors and implementing part­ners to discuss future re­forms in health and on­going changes within the department. He em­phasized that his office’s doors are always open for donors and partners.

The delegation briefed the Health Minister about ongoing projects in the province under UNICEF’s cooperation. They out­lined the support provided to the Health Department so far, including running two major health and nu­trition programs. The so­larization of Charssadda Women and Children Hos­pital has been completed, and a Health Education Cell has been established in the DG Health Office with UNICEF’s support for public awareness.

Expressing gratitude for UNICEF’s coopera­tion with the Health De­partment, the Minister stated that donors like UNICEF are essential for sustainable healthcare provision in the future. He was informed that UNICEF is collaborat­ing with various govern­ment departments and institutions in the field of nutrition and health­care, as well as support­ing initiatives to tack­le polio challenges in southern districts.

