Meeting to discuss reforms in KP Health Dept soon: Qasim Shah

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, held a meeting with a delegation from UNICEF led by Radoslaw Rzehak, the head of UNICEF’s Peshawar office. Other members of the delegation included Dr. Inamullah, Health Specialist, Aien Khan Afridi, Nutrition Specialist, and Dr. Kamran Qureshi, Immunization Officer.
During the meeting, the Health Minister expressed the need to form a team of health donors to ensure that reforms in the Health Department adhere to international standards. He also mentioned convening a meeting soon with donors and implementing partners to discuss future reforms in health and ongoing changes within the department. He emphasized that his office’s doors are always open for donors and partners.
The delegation briefed the Health Minister about ongoing projects in the province under UNICEF’s cooperation. They outlined the support provided to the Health Department so far, including running two major health and nutrition programs. The solarization of Charssadda Women and Children Hospital has been completed, and a Health Education Cell has been established in the DG Health Office with UNICEF’s support for public awareness.
Expressing gratitude for UNICEF’s cooperation with the Health Department, the Minister stated that donors like UNICEF are essential for sustainable healthcare provision in the future. He was informed that UNICEF is collaborating with various government departments and institutions in the field of nutrition and healthcare, as well as supporting initiatives to tackle polio challenges in southern districts.