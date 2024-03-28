Minister says five expressways to be constructed

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth said on Wednesday that the provin­cial government would construct five expressways. These express­ways are strategically designed to interconnect major districts across the province, ultimately bolstering travel infrastructure and accessibil­ity for a considerable segment of the population, he added. In a statement, he said approval for the projects, worth Rs 139.5 billion, had been granted by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz a few days ago. The expressways include Bahawalpur N5 to Jhanngra Sharqi Interchange Expressway: 42-kilometre-long with an amount of Rs 13 billion. Multan to Vehari Expressway: 93-km long with an amount of Rs 26.50 billion. Chichawatni to Pir Mahal - Sahorkot to Garhmahraja - Chowk Azam to Leyyah Expressway: 199-km long with an amount of Rs 66 billion. Shaiwal to Sammundari Interchange Expressway: 57-km long with an amount of Rs 23 billion. Faisalabad Chiniot to Kamalpur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway: 24-km long with an amount of Rs 11 billion. The minister said a large number of travelers/citizens from various districts including Bahawal­pur, Multan, Vehari, Chichawatni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah would benefit from these projects. “Collectively, we are constructing 416.2-kilometre-long expressways,” he added.

RAILWAYS CEO HAPPY AT REVENUE SURGE

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch announced on Wednesday that concerted efforts of the railway employees had in­creased revenue to an impressive Rs 60 billion and promised that salaries would be disbursed on time from now onwards. Previously, employ­ees faced delays of up to three weeks in receiving their salaries, but the recent surge in revenue had paved the way for timely payments. Baloch outlined the systematic payment schedule, with salaries distributed on the 1st, 5th, 10th, 15th, and 25th of each month, a practice that would now be rigorously followed.