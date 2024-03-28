Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl recovered a day after her abduction in Thatta

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA  -  Timely police action and public reac­tion led to recovery of 4-year-old girl Nabila who was allegedly abducted on Tuesday evening in the busy area of Gharo city of district Thatta.

As soon as the news of minor’s abduction broke, a large number of people blocked a section of National Highway forcing Thattha SSP Dr Imran Khan to constitute an eight-member team for investigation.

The footages of Cctv installed near victim’s house showed a strange man taking the girl with him. Following a swift police ac­tion the kidnapper left the girl near Mirpur Sakro town from where she was recovered on Wednesday.

Father of the girl told that that her condition l was stable while no any mark of assault was found on her body. No any FIR of the incident was registered till the filling of this report.

Tags:

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
SUJAWAL

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024