Minor girl recovered a day after her abduction in Thatta

THATTA - Timely police action and public reac­tion led to recovery of 4-year-old girl Nabila who was allegedly abducted on Tuesday evening in the busy area of Gharo city of district Thatta.

As soon as the news of minor’s abduction broke, a large number of people blocked a section of National Highway forcing Thattha SSP Dr Imran Khan to constitute an eight-member team for investigation.

The footages of Cctv installed near victim’s house showed a strange man taking the girl with him. Following a swift police ac­tion the kidnapper left the girl near Mirpur Sakro town from where she was recovered on Wednesday.

Father of the girl told that that her condition l was stable while no any mark of assault was found on her body. No any FIR of the incident was registered till the filling of this report.