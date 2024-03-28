Missing rent collection mechanism causing billion of rupees’ losses annually to QMC

QUETTA - The Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has been losing billions of rupees a year due to im­proper legislation and a lack of a mechanism for collecting rent for gov­ernment-leased shops and properties situated in prime locations of the Quetta. “Quetta Met­ropolitan Corporation collects rent from its as many as 900 shops and 63 leased properties lo­cated in the prime loca­tions of the provincial capital on a monthly ba­sis for just between Rs 25 and Rs 30.” Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Admin­istrator Quetta said.

Talking to APP, he said that old legislation cou­pled with incompetence and corruption has ex­acerbated the financial crisis of the Quetta met­ropolitan Corporation.

With its 900 stores and 63 buildings, the Corporation may bring in Rs 300 million a month in revenue. Con­versely, he expressed regret that only a small amount, measured in thousands, is gathered.

Due to their inabil­ity to simplify and bring amendment in the reve­nue generation method, QMC is now liable for Rs 1.05 billion. He was afraid that the amount would double the follow­ing year if it wasn’t paid to the contractors and other parties. Expressing his regret over the apa­thy of the occupants of the government-leased properties, he said there are 20 shops and leased properties that did not pay a single penny dur­ing last seven years.

I’ll keep battling against this mafia, and in this regard, I’ve briefed the court on the dam­age done to the national kitty. He promised that once the law is passed and appropriate changes are made, the QMC will begin to earn billions of rupees in revenue from its own properties. The case will be brought be­fore the provincial cabi­net for consideration. Hamza Shafqat who was assigned additional charge of administrator besides his own duties as Commissioner Quetta by the CM Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, said “he will live up to the expectations of the chief executive by streamlin­ing the metropolitan corporation.

A comprehensive plan has been formulated to strengthen QMC and generate enough money from its own resources ensuring civic facilities to the masses. He said the authority would op­erate around 100 park­ing spots though Private Partnership Model and enhanced tax collection to generate more rev­enue from its resources which would be spent on the development of the city