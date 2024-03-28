Mobilink Bank Launches “Center of Excellence for Women” at Arid University

ISLAMABAD - Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, has re­affirmed its commitment to wom­en’s financial inclusion with the launch of the country’s first “Cen­ter of Excellence for Women” in partnership with Arid Agriculture University, a leading agricultural institution in Pakistan, to advance financial education.

In this joint endeavor, Mobilink Bank will serve as the exclusive fi­nancial partner for Arid Univer­sity’s outreach program, which extends its services to approxi­mately 200 rural villages in the Potohar region. Alongside offer­ing customized financial services, the Bank will actively contribute to advancing agricultural educa­tion by supporting financial liter­acy training, skills development, and capacity building for women.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital oper­ator that provides converged con­nectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector is a powerhouse, contributing a sub­stantial 24% to the GDP and en­gaging nearly half of the country’s workforce. Women constitute 45% of this agricultural labour force, predominantly employed on small farms. Despite their critical role, women farmers encounter multiple challenges, particular­ly in accessing financial services and technology. Recognizing these challenges, Mobilink Bank has tak­en proactive measures by launch­ing the “Center of Excellence for Women” under its flagship initia­tive, the Women Inspirational Net­work (WIN) program, to empower women, promote financial inclu­sion, bridge existing gender gaps, and propel their economic growth.

Speaking about the initiative, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer Mobilink Bank, said, “We are deeply committed to fostering growth within Pakistan’s agricultural sector, recognizing its vital role in the nation’s rural land­scape. Currently, 40% of our bor­rowers are engaged in agriculture, highlighting our dedication to sup­porting those who form the back­bone of rural communities. Under­standing their challenges,

we strive to empower them with innovative financial solu­tions. One such initiative is our WIN program, which has already made strides by imparting valu­able skills and knowledge to thou­sands of women nationwide. We are poised to take another leap forward by partnering with Arid University. With the launch of this center, we are expanding our reach and equipping more wom­en, particularly women farmers, with the essential digital and fi­nancial tools they need to thrive in today’s challenging landscape.”

Dr. Gulshan Irshad, Associate Professor, Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agricul­ture, PMAS AAUR, said, “As an in­stitution dedicated to agricultur­al advancement, we are proud to partner with Mobilink Bank. Our outreach programs offer joint awareness sessions, educating farmers, especially women, on both agricultural best practices and financial literacy. This empow­ers our communities and creates a valuable connection for Mobilink Bank with potential customers. We are committed to expanding this initiative – facilitating access to Mobilink Bank for all agricultural universities across Pakistan.”

As Mobilink Bank continues to expand its outreach and impact, it remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that promote the digital and financial inclusion of women.