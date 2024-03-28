Thursday, March 28, 2024
MoU signed for 500MW renewable energy project

INP
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   As part of the ongoing renewable energy col­laboration between Pakistan and China, a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) has been signed for the provision of inverters with a capacity of 500 megawatts re­newable electricity.

According to details, the agree­ment was signed between Knox Solar and Voltronic Power, an electronic device exporter in Tai­wan, China, with the government of Pakistan. 

The groundbreaking partner­ship, which took place last week in Shenzhen, China, signifies a ma­jor step towards sustainable ener­gy development in Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to announce that Knox Solar and Voltron­ic Power Taiwan have recently signed teh MoU for the supply of 500MW of Solar Hybrid Invert­ers and Lithium batteries to Pa­kistan in the year 2024,” Gwa­dar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting an official statement is­sued by Knox Solar.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards advanc­ing sustainable energy solutions in Pakistan and underscores the commitment of both the compa­nies to driving the adoption of renewable energy technologies, according to the statement.

“With this partnership, Knox Solar and Voltronic Power Tai­wan are poised to make a lasting impact on the renewable energy landscape in Pakistan, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future,” the state­ment added.

