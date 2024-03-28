MoU signed for 500MW renewable energy project

ISLAMABAD - As part of the ongoing renewable energy collaboration between Pakistan and China, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed for the provision of inverters with a capacity of 500 megawatts renewable electricity.
According to details, the agreement was signed between Knox Solar and Voltronic Power, an electronic device exporter in Taiwan, China, with the government of Pakistan.
The groundbreaking partnership, which took place last week in Shenzhen, China, signifies a major step towards sustainable energy development in Pakistan.
“We are thrilled to announce that Knox Solar and Voltronic Power Taiwan have recently signed teh MoU for the supply of 500MW of Solar Hybrid Inverters and Lithium batteries to Pakistan in the year 2024,” Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting an official statement issued by Knox Solar.
This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing sustainable energy solutions in Pakistan and underscores the commitment of both the companies to driving the adoption of renewable energy technologies, according to the statement.
“With this partnership, Knox Solar and Voltronic Power Taiwan are poised to make a lasting impact on the renewable energy landscape in Pakistan, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future,” the statement added.