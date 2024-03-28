Muneer Kamal appointed as CEO, secretary general of PBA

Veteran banker Muneer Kamal has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) and secretary general of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA).

The PBA in a press release said its executive committee has unanimously selected Kamal for the said roles, after tenure of Tawfiq A Hussain comes to an end. After Hussain’s retirement, he will be replaced by Kamal on April 1.

The PBA said following a decade of meritorious service, Hussain leaves behind a legacy marked by remarkable achievements and substantial growth of the organisation.

The association said Kamal possesses over four decades of banking experience and he brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the role.

His career in banking and financial services started with Citibank Pakistan and since then Muneer has assumed both local and international positions in various financial entities, including as President & CEO of Faysal Bank and Union Bank.

Kamal holds an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

Muneer’s diverse corporate governance experience includes having served as chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange, chairman National Bank of Pakistan, director Engro Corporation, and director DH Corp.

He is a member of the Board of Directors at Infra Zamin Pakistan, GSK Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance, National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL) and also serves as a member of the Board of Governors of the National University of Medical Sciences.