Names of people proved innocent in May 9 cases should be announced: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday is­sued a written order about hearing on review ap­peals against termination of civilians’ trial in army courts with regard to the riots of May 9.

It said that the attorney general of Pakistan has been directed to present the details of 103 ac­cused arrested in May 9, incidents’ case.

It said that a suggestion is raised that the deci­sions to the extent of the people who proved in­nocent should be announced. The court said that the matter pertaining to the fundamental rights of arrested accused was before it as delay would af­fect their rights. The court also instructed the at­torney general and respondents to assist it that how a private petitioner and provinces could be­come party in this case. It said that the respon­dents have also prayed for live streaming of this case and sought permission for the families of ac­cused to arrive court.

The court said that it has rejected the requests for re-constitution of bench and live streaming of hearing into the matter. The order said that it would waste the time if the court view these mat­ters and wasting of time would affect the rights of accused.