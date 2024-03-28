Thursday, March 28, 2024
Naqvi meets CM Gandapur to discuss security situation

Web Desk
8:05 PM | March 28, 2024
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday met Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the security situation of the province.

It was decided to beef up intelligence-based activities to end terrorism in the province.

Both the leaders expressed regret over the deaths of the Chinese citizens in the suicide attack in Shangla. The federal interior minister directed effective measures to combat terrorism.

He said Pakistani nations’ resolve cannot be defeated by the cowardly actions of the miscreants and the enemies.

Gandapur said the provincial government was determined to take all possible steps to control terrorism, ensuring protection and safety of lives and properties of people of the province.

