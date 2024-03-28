Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No journalist facing FIA notices to be arrested, AGP assures SC

No journalist facing FIA notices to be arrested, AGP assures SC
Shahid Rao
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Wednes­day gave undertaking to the Supreme Court that no journalist will be arrested whom the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued notices under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of suo motu notice against the harassment of journalists by the FIA.

Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed, representing Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) and Islam­abad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA), informed that the FIA notices have been issued to the number of journalists under Section 160 of CrPC. He contended that if the free hand to the FIA is checked then many of the grievances of his cli­ents would be resolved.

He questioned how without an FIR, the FIA of­ficials can investigate the journalists, adding they have to tell them (journalists) about the detail of allegations. He said that the FIA has no power to investigate the journalists if they don’t have mag­istrate order. AGP Mansoor Usman Awan apprised that the investigation has been started after the apex court took up the journalists’ case. 

Fazl plans anti-govt protests from April 25

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024